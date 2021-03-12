Gov. Gianforte: "We are making progress"

BILLINGS - In a press conference Friday, Governor Greg Gianforte said Montana is "making progress" in efforts to combat COVID-19 in the state.

Gov. Gianforte outlined the emotional and economic impacts COVID-19 has had on the state, saying there have been increased cases of suicide, domestic violence, child abuse, food insecurity and the permanent closure of some local businesses.

However, he said the trend lines remain promising. According to Gov. Gianforte, there are only 951 active cases in Montana today. Thrity-nine counties have cases in single digits, and 16 counties have reported zero cases.

Gov. Gianforte said more than 15% of the eligible population of Montana is fully vaccinated.

"When it's my turn I will get the vaccine. I will choose to get it," Gov. Gianforte said. "And I encourage Montanans to receive these safe and effective vaccines as soon as their turn comes up. Getting a vaccine will help us stop the spread of this virus. Getting one will help us get back to a normal life. And getting one will help us put this public health and economic crisis fully behind us, something we can all look forward to."

"These vaccinations are the light at the end of the tunnel." General Quinn said. "Vaccines are the path out of the COVID-19 world we've been living the last year. I encourage all Montanans to help us reach the tunnel end by getting your vaccine to protect yourself and your fellow Montanans. Let's get back to the fully-opened Montana we all know and love."

Todd O'Hare, president and CEO of Montana Chamber of Commerce, then gave an update on the state's business development. He said they are optimistic with the growth businesses are seeing recently, but will remain cautious.

When asked about his opinion on the Biden Administration's American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, Gov. Gianforte said, "I think this American Rescue Plan Act is fiscally irresponsible... It's a progressive wish list of items... We're going to make sure the money that comes to Montana is used in a way that benefits Montana's interests."

To close, Gov. Gianforte said he is encouraged by the progress Montana is making in vaccinating the state's most vulnerable and containing the coronavirus.