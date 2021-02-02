HELENA, Mont. - Governor Greg Gianforte and Major General Matthew Quinn, the executive director of Montana's COVID-19 task force, held a press conference Tuesday afternoon, giving an update on where Montana is in distributing the COVID-19 vaccine.

Gov. Gianforte said that Montana healthcare workers have administered over 110 thousand doses of the 134 thousand doses received.

So far, more than 27,500 Montanans have been fully immunized, according to Gov. Gianforte, ranking Montana among the national leaders in administering second doses per capita.

Gov. Gianforte did voice concern over Montana not receiving an adequate amount of doses per week, and said that he has pressured the White House to release more doses for the state.

Currently, the government is releasing vaccines on a per capita basis, according to Gov. Gianforte. However, Gov. Gianforte said Montana is only receiving 0.15% of the vaccines available to the country.

"I'll continue working to have the federal government send us more doses," he said.

Within the next three weeks, Gov. Gianforte and Gen. Quinn said they will be working to redistribute the identified 19,500 unused doses from CVS and Walgreens to hospitals across the state, so that those who wish to receive the vaccine are able to.

Concerning the mask mandate, Gov. Gianforte said that he will not consider lifting it until two criteria are met:

1. The COVID-19 vaccine is available and administered to those most vulnerable.

2. There is protection for small businesses from potential lawsuits concerning the use of face masks and public safety.

At this time, Gov. Gianforte said he is not concerned about the COVID-19 variant in our state, but said if it does become an issue they will use all the facts to make the best decision.

To close, Gov. Gianforte said, "we're pleased we can make these vaccines available to Montanans and we'll keep working to get more."