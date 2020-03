According to a report by The New York Times, President Trump told governors on a conference call Monday that he “hasn’t heard about testing in weeks," which seems to suggest that a lack of coronavirus testing kits is not a problem.

However, Gov. Steve Bullock explained on the call that officials in Montana were attempting to do “contact tracing" but were struggling because “we don’t have adequate tests,” according to an audio recording of the conversation obtained by The New York Times.

Read the full report from The New York Times here.