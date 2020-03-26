Governor Steve Bullock announced the first death in Montana related to COVID-19 Thursday evening.

"I’m heartbroken to learn of Montana’s first death due to COVID-19," Bullock said. "Especially during these times, Montana truly is one big small town – this news hits us hard, but we’re in this together. My family and I send our love and support to the family, friends, and community of our fellow Montanan."

According to the Governor's Office, local county public health officials are still in the process of contacting family members. No additional information will be provided at this time.

Senator Jon Tester released a statement on Montana's first confimed COVID-19 death.

"Sharla and I are deeply saddened to learn a Montanan has died from COVID-19, and will be keeping their family in our thoughts during this very difficult time. Communities across our state have been shaken by this disease, but the way Montanans have responded by leaping into action to help patients, neighbors, friends and strangers is a powerful sign that we’re going to get through it."

The Governor's Coronavirus Task Force reported seven hospitalizations related to COVID-19 and 90 total cases in the state on Thursday.