HELENA, Mont. - Gov. Bullock announced Tuesday he is extending his directives to close Montana's schools as well as restaurants, bars, and other venues until April 10. The governor said the directives may be extended again.

"It's the actions that we're taking today and actions of businesses, individuals, and each of us take today and in the immediate future that will lessen the spread in Montana," Gov. Bullock said.

Gov. Bullock also announced a new directive prohibiting non-essential social and recreational gatherings of individuals outside of a home or place of residence of greater than 10 people if a distance of more than six feet between individuals cannot be maintained.

"While the threat of coronavirus is greatest to those older Montanans and those that have medical conditions already, the obligation to control the spread is on each and every one of us each and every day."

Gov. Bullock also said the state is preparing for a potential increase of patients in Montana's hospitals and has received 50,000 masks through a mutual aid agreement with North Dakota. The governor said Montana will also receive additional personal protective equipment (PPE) national stockpile resources later this week.

The governor says the state lab has received 4,000 additional swabs for testing as well as additional tests.

"I'll continue to join the other governors in pushing for supplies and certainly won't stop fighting for Montana to receive what we need."