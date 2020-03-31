HELENA, Mont. - Governor Steve Bullock held a news conference Tuesday to announce new measures to provide relief to Montanans affected by COVID-19.

Gov. Bullock also announced a fifth death in Montana due to COVID-19. He said 32 Montanans have reportedly recovered from the disease so far.

The governor issued a directive Tuesday to prohibit foreclosures and evictions, as well as late-fees due to non-payment. The directive also prohibits the suspension of utilities, including water, gas, electricity, telephone, and internet services during the duration of the pandemic. He said even before the directive, every single electricity provider in the state had voluntarily agreed to temporarily stop service disconnections.

Gov. Bullock also announced measures to ensure hospitals have financial stability to continue to provide quality health care. He said Montana hospitals will receive financing for operating expenses connected to COVID-19.

Gov. Bullock also addressed portions of a phone conference with other governors across the country that was released Monday, in which he expressed concerns over lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) and testing kits in the state.

"I don't want a day to go by without being able to perform tests," Bullock said. He said he does have concerns over the availability of supplies to perform testing in the state, but will continue to work with federal and private partners to access resources.