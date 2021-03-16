BILLINGS - Governor Greg Gianforte announced in a press conference Tuesday, COVID-19 vaccines will be made available to all Montanans age 16 and older by April 1, 2021.

As a greater supply of vaccine becomes available to Montana, Gov. Gianforte said we will move into the next Phase, ahead of the federal government's timeline.

"On Thursday, April 1, we will make these safe, effective vaccines available to every Montanan who wants one," he said.

Gov. Gianforte went on to encourage all Montanans to receive the vaccine, once it becomes available, so that we may soon "remove our masks and throw them in the trash can.

In comparison to President Biden's announcement that vaccine would be available to all adults in the country by May 1, Gov. Gianforte said Montana is able to accelerate that date because of how effective we are at distributing the vaccine.

"From the beginning, we've really focused on the most vulnerable. With the movement to 1B+, we've now addressed the population where we've seen over 90% of the deaths and hospitalizations. And the next logical step was really to make it available to everyone so that we can go back to normal," Gov. Gianforte said.

To estimate, General Quinn said Montanans who want the vaccine will have it by mid to the end of May.