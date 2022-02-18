Press release from RiverStone Health:

Billings, MT – Yellowstone County’s pandemic death toll rose to 526 residents lost to COVID-19 illness since spring 2020.

Four more deaths were identified Friday through review of death certificates filed with the Yellowstone County Clerk and Recorder’s office. All four victims had underlying medical conditions that put them at higher risk for severe COVID-19 illness. The deceased include:

A man in his 60s, who passed away at a Billings hospital on Jan. 23. He was not vaccinated.

A woman in her 90s, who passed away at a care facility on Jan. 24. She was fully vaccinated and had received a booster.

A woman in her 40s, who passed away at a Billings hospital on Jan. 29. She had received one dose of vaccine.

A man in his 60s, who passed away at a Billings hospital on Feb. 7. He was vaccinated with an initial series, but had not received a booster.

On Friday, Billings hospitals had 52 COVID-19 inpatients, including 27 who weren’t vaccinated, 18 who were “fully vaccinated” and seven more who were “up to date” on COVID-19 vaccines. “Fully vaccinated” means a person has received the primary series of COVID-19 vaccines: one dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine or two doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. “Up to date” means a person has received all recommended COVID-19 vaccines, including any booster dose(s) when eligible.

Among the hospitalized COVID-19 patients Friday, nine were in ICU and six were on ventilators.

All Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended doses of COVID-19, including boosters, are available at no charge to people age 5 and older at local clinics and pharmacies. For an appointment, call:

RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic at 406.247.3382.

RiverStone Health Clinic at 406.247.3350.

The next RiverStone Health free, walk-in community clinic at the Shrine Auditorium, 1125 Broadwater Ave., will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 3.

For more information on reducing your COVID-19 risk, please visit covid.riverstonehealth.org.