HELENA, Mont. – In an effort to support hospitals' COVID-19 response, open beds at the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center will be used for immediate and short-term medical treatment.

Governor Greg Gianforte made the announcement Friday, saying the formal request was submitted to FEMA earlier this week.

The request included permission to use two acute care beds and four medical surge beds at the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center.

Friday morning, FEMA approved the agreement for use of up to six beds by any eligible facility in the state in need of additional capacity.

The beds will be used to care for critical and non-critical COVID positive and non-COVID positive patients who are not otherwise eligible to receive care from the VA.

The VA will accept patients if it has the capacity and capability to provide required care.

“With more hospital beds available, hospitals now have another tool in their toolbox to treat Montanans in need of care as their systems are strained,” Gov. Gianforte said. “While this is another important tool, the best solution to this crisis remains Montanans talking with their doctor or pharmacist and getting vaccinated against COVID-19. We will not mandate vaccination in Montana, but these vaccines are safe, they work, and they can save your life.”