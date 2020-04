As of Sunday morning, there are 286 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Montana.

The new cases include:

Three in Madison County

One in Gallatin County

One in Flathead County

There are still 24 hospitalizations and 6 deaths from the virus.

According to the state’s coronavirus task force, there have been 6,603 total tests completed as of 4:30 pm on Saturday.

For a breakdown county by county click here to look at the states COVID 19 website.