First patients receive care at outpatient COVID-19 infusion unit at Billings Clinic

BILLINGS, Mont. - Monoclonal antibody treatment was granted Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat non-hospitalized, high-risk COVID-19 patients, and this week, Billings Clinic received their first allocations from the Montana Department of Health and Human Services.

"They have to be used within the first 10 days of the illness so there's a really small window of time here," said Dr. Michelle Pierson, Billings Clinic Interim Chief of Medicine.

The treatment is done by a one-time infusion at the Viral Triage Infusion Unit at the Downtown Billings location.

"And it's only to be used on people who are considered high risk for hospitalization," says Dr. Pierson. "High risk for hospitalization are people over the age of 65, people who have a body mass index of over 35 and those who have immunocompromised conditions, who have just completed chemotherapy, who are actively getting chemotherapy or have other high risk conditions."

If you fall under this category and have tested positive for COVID-19, Dr. Pierson says to speak with your health care provider and discuss if the monoclonal antibody treatment is the right option for you.

"There's a potential for it to alleviate some of the symptoms of COVID-19 or potentially alleviate you from being hospitalized, but it's not a cure," she said.

Dr. Pierson says so far 10 people have received the infusion at Billings Clinic.

"We definitely are making sure that the people who qualify for it want it and we can give it to them in a timely fashion," she said "So we're allocating our resources appropriately and making sure the right patients get it at the right time."