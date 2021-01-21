WASHINGTON, D.C. - Teachers may feel like they have a partner in the White House with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden who held an educator's virtual event as her first event as first lady.

Joined by National Education Association President Becky Pringle and American Federation of Teachers President, Randi Weingarten, Dr. Biden praised the response of teachers during the COVID-19 pandemic, telling them how proud she was to be in the profession.

Recognizing that they have gone above and beyond to help guide their students during this challenging time, the first lady let them know that she has their backs.

During the event they discussed the funds needed to be able to open schools safely and contribute to every student's success.

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden said, "I've been so inspired by so many of you who have gone above and beyond to meet your students where they are in this past year. Teaching late nights because your students don't have access to computers until maybe, you know, somebody in their family who's finished using the computer can give it to them. Driving hotspots to neighborhoods without wifi. Taking tearful calls from parents who felt like they just could not juggle at all... So on behalf of a grateful nation, thank you. You have been so strong and now it's time for us to be strong for you."

Pringle said, "we know that they [the president and first lady] will partner with us to reclaim public education as a common as the foundation of this democracy and then transform it into something that was never designed to be; and that is a racially and socially just and equitable system that prepares every student, every one to succeed in a diverse and interdependent world to live into their brilliance."

Weingarten said, "we need help. We need the funding that is part of the rescue act that now President Biden announced last week, and that we need Congress to do."