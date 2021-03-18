FEMA announced they will offer financial assistance for COVID-19 funeral expenses accrued during 2020.

Under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act and the American Rescue Plan, FEMA said applications for funeral expense assistance will be available in April.

Funeral expenses must have been accrued between Jan. 20, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2020.

Those who have COVID-19 funeral expenses are encouraged to gather documentation including:

A certified death certificate, indicating the death attribution to COVID-19

Funeral expense documentation must include applicant's name, deceased person's name, amount of funeral expenses and dates funeral expenses happened

Proof the applicant is a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national or qualified alien

Proof of funds received from other sources used for funeral costs

Funeral assistance checks can be received in the mail or through direct deposit.

For more information on the requirements and to apply you can visit their website here.