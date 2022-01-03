A federal judge granted a preliminary injunction against President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates for Head Start programs, Montana Attorney General Knudsen announced Monday.

The mandate required all Head Start staff and volunteers receive the COVID-19 vaccine by January 31 and required children as young as 2-years old to wear a mask. Attorney General Knudsen and 23 other state attorneys general filed a lawsuit against the mandate and requested the preliminary injunction on December 21st, 2021.

In addition to Montana, the preliminary injunction issued today prevents the federal government from enforcing the Head Start mandates in Louisiana, Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming