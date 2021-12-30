The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to broaden the eligibility for Pfizer's Covid-19 booster to kids ages 12-15 in the coming days according to a person familiar with their plan.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky says the FDA is looking to expand the age range for boosters and that a CDC recommendation will come in the days and weeks after the FDA gives approval.

Studies show that two doses of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine doesn't provide adequate protection against infection from the Omicron Covid-19 variant, and that booster doses increase protection significantly.

As of early July - 4 million people in the 12-15 age group in the U.S. had received two doses of a vaccine, meaning they would be eligible for the booster immediately following the FDA's recommendation.