The FBI is warning consumers of several common scams they are seeing related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Scammers will exploit any situation they think will help them be more successful in their scam. With the outbreak of COVID-19, scammers have found a platform that preys on people’s fears and could make them more likely to be victimized.

The FBI has received reports that criminals are using COVID-19 as a platform to perpetrate various schemes including:

If you believe you are a victim of an Internet scam or cyber crime, or if you want to report suspicious activity, please visit the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov.