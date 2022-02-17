BILLINGS, Mont. - Montana State University Billings (MSUB) is changing their mask requirement in all instructional spaces, including the university campus and City College, to a face mask recommendation starting Tuesday, Feb. 22.

The change follows guidance by the Montana University System Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian.

Face mask recommendations for all indoor campus buildings are still in effect.

Free N-95 masks are being provided by the university to students, faculty and staff who wish to use them. Surgical masks and hand sanitizer are still available throughout both campuses as well.

MSUB says they will also continue to offer free COVID-19 vaccines and testing to students.