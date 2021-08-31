BILLINGS - Elysian School announced on Tuesday that they will continue the requirement of masks for all students, staff and visitors while indoors until they can discuss the situation at the next board meeting.
The announcement came after the Governor's Department of Public Health and Human Services issued an emergency rule directing that, if schools or school districts impose a health-related mandate on students they should consider and be able to demonstrate they considered parental concerns in adopting the mandate, and should provide the ability for students or guardians on behalf of their children, to opt-out.
The district said they are looking into this recommendation and considering all options, while utilizing all the metrics the Board adopted regarding the current mandate.
"As we receive more information we can continue to navigate when masks can become optional again. However, with the sudden increase of positive cases within our school and it’s community, as well as the indicators on the Yellowstone County Unified Health Command, we will continue to keep masks on. If we do see any of these metrics change, we can then go to optional," Superintendent Luke Shelton wrote in a Facebook post.
The next Board meeting is scheduled for Sept. 7 at 6 p.m. Public comment is welcomed.
"I understand this is not an easy topic or one we here at Elysian want to be having. I know this is not a decision any school wants or to feel pressured to make. We are doing what we can to do what Elysian does best, educate our students and keep our building doors open for in-person learning," Supintendent Shelton wrote.
