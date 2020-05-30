BILLINGS- Eight female inmates at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility have tested positive for COVID-19.

Sheriff Mike Linder says RiverStone Health tested 43 inmates and 41 jail staff for the coronavirus on Friday, May 29, and results of those tests came back Saturday, May 30.

Only one inmate has been hospitalized and is currently recovering.

The other inmates who have tested positive are all isolated and receiving medical care provided by Correctional Health Partners.

One jail staff member has tested positive for the virus and RiverStone Health is following up with appropriate interventions and contact tracing Linder says.

Sheriff Linder goes on to say that the Yellowstone County Detention Facility has taken measures to try to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within the jail such as efforts to isolate, triage and test inmates with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, social distancing, sanitizing and disinfecting high touch areas and masking inmates and staff.

An investigation into individual cases is ongoing and interviews will be conducted by RiverStone Health in the days to follow.

The full release from Sheriff Mike Linder:

On May 24th, the Yellowstone County Detention Facility (YCDF) reported that a female inmate had tested positive for COVID-19. To date, there are now 8 female inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19.

On Friday, May 29, 2020, RiverStone Health, Yellowstone County’s public health agency, tested 34 inmates and 41 jail staff for the novel coronavirus. Results of those tests came back on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Only one inmate has been hospitalized and is currently recovering. The others testing positive are all isolated and receiving medical care provided by Correctional Health Partners, the YCDF’s health services contractor.

In addition to the inmates with positive test results, one jail staff member tested positive and RiverStone Health is following up with appropriate interventions and contact tracing.

28 female inmates testing negative are all being quarantined and observed for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 – cough, fever, chills, shortness of breath, headache, and other symptoms.

In the months leading up to the outbreak, YCDF has taken measures to try to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within the jail. Those steps have included efforts to isolate, triage and test inmates with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, social distancing as much as possible, sanitizing and disinfecting high touch areas and masking inmates and staff.

The investigation into individual cases is ongoing and interviews will be conducted by RiverStone Health in the days to follow.

We will be holding a Press Conference on Monday afternoon to provide more information. A time and location will be announced on Monday.

Sheriff Mike Linder