BILLINGS, Mont. - The conversation continues growing about how to most efficiently and safely transition students and staff back into the classroom.

Denise Harvey, who is getting ready to enter her 30th year of teaching in the Custer County School District, also helps care for her 92-year-old father.

"I can't choose between my dad and my passion, so how can we make this work? So me and a bunch of other people don't have to choose," she says.

So Denise, her son, and her daughter, who are also educators, came up with a list of ideas they think can help schools reopen, while also protecting high risk students and their family members. But what about those families who may not be able to stay home and supervise their kids? Some of those ideas include block scheduling, with potential for remote learning and on-site education. Denise and her son and daughter recognize while some students thrived with distance learning, others struggled and really need the structure and schedule of a school environment.

"One of the ideas we have with the smaller learning pod on site is that it would limit, that those students would stay in that same learning pod with the same teacher and students or adult supervisor, so that if there was an outbreak, we wouldn't have to be shutting down 500 students into quarantine," she says.

She also says she would expect opportunities for 1-on-1 tutoring. Denise says with the information constantly changing, she hopes these ideas provide a way to educate students.

A slide show of Denise and her two children's ideas can be found here: https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1O3hBwS2jBdOSrNVZ5bXw5UpLFtG70H-Sm1v9C26efaU/edit?usp=sharing