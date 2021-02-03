BILLINGS - A review of death records provided to RiverStone Health late last week concludes that a substantial number of COVID-19 related deaths of Yellowstone County residents had not previously been reported to county public health officials.

After completing the review, RiverStone Health determined that 47 additional Yellowstone County residents died of COVID-19 related illness, according to their death certificates. These deaths occurred between Sept. 3, 2020, and Jan. 13, 2021. These deaths are reflected on the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) state COVID-19 tracking map for Feb. 3. Including these 47 deaths, Yellowstone County has lost 226 residents to the pandemic.

“The reconciliation of data is a normal part of ensuring accuracy in public health information,” John Felton, RiverStone Health president and CEO and Yellowstone County health officer said. “The verification of pandemic information is a much bigger job than usual public health reconciliation work because of the large number of COVID-19 cases and deaths.”

A death isn’t counted as COVID-19 related, unless that is a cause cited by the healthcare provider who signed the death certificate. Most of the 47 death reports that were delayed occurred outside of hospitals in private homes, nursing homes or assisted living facilities. Even if the deceased had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, the death could not be listed as COVID-19 related until a physician or other licensed medical provider made the cause of death determination for the death certificate.

RiverStone Health said they have contacted officials responsible for notifying public health of deaths caused by infectious diseases. Yellowstone County public health professionals are working with the county registrar to prevent future delays in accurate, timely reporting of COVID-19 related deaths.

Also last week, RiverStone Health was notified that 209 positive COVID-19 tests for Yellowstone County residents dating back to October had not previously been reported to DPHHS. These positive tests were resulted at a private lab. The reporting delay involved some, but not all, results from this lab during that time period. The delayed positive tests were added to Yellowstone County’s case count on the state map last week.

The breakdown in communication appears to have been with an electronic clearinghouse that was used to transmit the private lab’s test results to DPHHS. Steps have been taken to prevent a recurrence of this reporting delay.

“Not including the delayed reports of 209 people testing positive, Yellowstone County’s case numbers continue to trend down from the numbers we saw in November and December,” Felton said. “Most cases for which reporting was delayed are now closed.”

The COVID-19 related deaths that RiverStone Health reported today all occurred in Yellowstone County and involved Yellowstone County residents.

For more information on COVID-19, you can visit covid.riverstonehealth.org.