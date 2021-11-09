BILLLINGS — Stillwater Billings Clinic is hosting three free COVID vaccine clinics.
If you are age 18 or over looking to get vaccinated, you should bring your insurance card and wear short sleeves.
The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine are being offered at the following clinics:
- Friday, Nov. 19 at Itch-Kep-pe Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- This is a drive-thru clinic. No appointment is necessary
- Friday, Dec. 3 at Little Metra from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- This a walk-in clinic. No appointment is necessary
- Friday, Dec. 12 at Little Metra from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- This is a walk-in clinic. No appointment is necessary