BILLINGS, Mont. - A COVID-19 test site has been opened at a CVS Pharmacy drive-through location in Billings.

The testing site has been opened to increase access to COVID-19 testing in high-risk, underserved communities with limited availability to lab testing services.

The drive-through testing site will be located at 1311 Grand Ave. in Billings.

The site will use a no-cost self-swab test for individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to age guidelines, with tests being funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

For a test, patients must register in advance at CVS.com here to schedule an appointment.

Those getting a test will be required to stay in their cars and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window, where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions. A CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly.

Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in about one to two days.