BIG HORN COUNTY, Mont. — The Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) is encouraging Montana vaccine providers to begin offering the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot to immune-compromised individuals as soon as possible.

Following federal recommendations, Montana health care providers can now offer a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to immune-compromised individuals.

"This is great news because we know the impact COVID-19 has with high-risk groups," DPHHS Director Adam Meier said. "The updated recommendations will ensure those most vulnerable to complications from COVID-19 can get as much protection as possible."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that around 3% of those eligible for vaccination are moderately to severely immune-compromised, which is an estimated 22,000 Montanans.

The CDC recommends an additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for people who fall under the following categories:

Have been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or blood cancers

Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Received a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking related medicine to suppress the immune system

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress one's immune system

You can find more information on the updated recommendations on the CDC website.

Dr. Maggie Cook-Shimanek, DPHHS's acting state medical officer, says you should talk with your doctor to find out if an additional dose is appropriate for you.

"People with weakened immune systems are especially vulnerable to COVID-19 because they are at higher risk of serious, prolonged illness," she said. "An additional dose could help prevent serious or possibly life-threatening COVID-19 infection... The vaccines continue to be very effective."

Additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine should be administered at least four weeks after you receive a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. The updated guidance does not apply to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The third dose of the vaccine will be available at pharmacies, clinics and through other providers in Montana.

For information on where to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Montana you can visit covidvaccine.mt.gov.