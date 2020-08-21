Yellowstone County, MT - Approximately 30 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility.

Sheriff Mike Linder made the announcement late Friday, saying that testing was put into practice after a single inmate was tested earlier in the week resulting in a positive test.

Linder says it was at that time that the decision was made to test all 70 inmates in the unit where the initial inmate was housed.

Linder says all inmates who test positive are being moved into an isolated area within the facility.

The sheriff's office is not able to determine if the positive tests represent active COVID-19 infections or if a positive test is from a recent COVID-19 exposure.

Sheriff Linder says the inmates who have tested positive and are being moved are not symptomatic at this time.

Linder adds that all other inmates in that unit, as well as those in other units are being monitored for symptoms.

Additional testing will also be conducted within the facility.

Linder also says that four female inmates who had previously either displayed symptoms, or had tested positive, are also being held in isolation.

The Yellowstone County Detention Facility has a medical staff on the premises around the clock.