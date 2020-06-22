Questions are being raised about the accuracy of the Montana Department of Health's COVID-19 case count, after a discrepancy in cases in Big Horn County was noticed on the morning of Monday, June 22.

An update to the state's coronavirus tracking website that morning showed Montana reporting a total of 740 COVID-19 cases. In that update, Big Horn County was shown to have 31 active cases, with 10 new cases reported Sunday.

However, a press release from the county's public information officer only reported 5 new cases.

Big Horn County Public Information Officer Rhonda Johnson says the state erroneously double counted cases reported by the county Sunday. She says two different epidemiologists were working over the weekend, and there seems to have been a miscommunication between the two, as the day's reported cases from the county were submitted twice.

When we took a look at the numbers, accounting for Sunday's new cases being submitted twice, the numbers still didn't add up.

The county reported one new case in all but two age groups. However, the state's numbers reflected a different set of a patient demographics entirely.

The state was reporting four patients in the 10-19 age group, where the county was only reporting one.

The state was also reporting two patients in the 60-69 age group, one male and one female. The county, however, was reporting only one new male patient in that age group.

Johnson says the Big Horn County Public Health Nurse contacted the state this morning about the discrepancy, which prompted the state to update and correct their numbers.

Late Monday afternoon, the state pushed out an update to their case count but the numbers still don't match. The second update only showed Big Horn County with four new cases from Sunday, instead of the five reported by the county.

The four cases reported by the state are reflected in the county's report of new cases, but it's missing a case of a male patient between 10-19 years of age.

While the discrepancies are confusing, Johnson says the county appreciates the state's response efforts throughout the pandemic.

"I do have to say that the state is very responsive and they're dealing with thousands of test results every day," Johnson says. "They've been doing a really great job at responding when we have asked questions about things or had concerns, and really taken care of it very quickly."

We have reached out to the Montana Department of Health and Human Services to try to understand the nature of the discrepancy and whether this is an isolated incident. A spokesperson for the state told us he did not know but that a meeting was held Monday afternoon to figure out where the miscommunication happened.

This is a developing story.