School District 2 may soon remove the mask mandate for students and teachers on their campuses. But our local officials say it may be too early to make that decision.

As it stands now, students have to walk into their school with a mask on their face, but in less than two weeks that could change. Some parents have fought the masks from the start, but health experts say masks have helped keep schools open.

Since the school year started, students in SD2 have been required to wear a mask at school. But Superintendent Upham may soon change that. At this point he says its still too early to tell and is keeping an eye on case numbers to see if they go up in the next few weeks. Wednesday, John Felton at RiverStone Health says covid cases are trending upward again. On December 13th there were no omicron cases in Montana at all, but just two weeks later on the 27th, 35% of the covid cases across the state were Omicron.

Some parents of students in SD2 argue the masks have done nothing to stop covid--and after protests this summer, they say it should be every parent's right to chose if their student wears a mask.

"There's been almost 1000 cases in Billings Public Schools, with the masks, and we see that the schools that are mask optional in our community, they're open. They're in person, and they don't have the hinderances that come with wearing a mask," said SD2 Parent, Luke Hudson

Hudson helped start a Facebook group called, "Make masking optional Billings Public Schools," and he thinks the school district should not have the power to make masks mandatory.

Superintendent Upham is set to make his final decision on the mask mandate by the start of the new semester – which is January 17th.