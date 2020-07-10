Billings, MT – With deep sorrow, RiverStone Health, Yellowstone County’s public health department, reports two additional COVID-19 related deaths. The deaths stem from the COVID-19 outbreak at Canyon Creek Memory Care.

On Thursday, July 9, a man in his 90s passed away in a Yellowstone County hospital. Also on Thursday, July 9, a man in his 80s passed away at Canyon Creek. To protect the privacy of the gentlemen and their family members, RiverStone Health will not release further information about the deaths.

These more recent deaths are reflected on the July 10 state COVID-19 map. Thus far, five COVID-19 related deaths have been associated with Canyon Creek Memory Care.

“Our hearts break to announce the passing of two more Yellowstone County residents,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County Health Officer and RiverStone Health President/CEO. “We share in the grief of each family member and friend that has lost a loved one to COVID-19 related disease. We must never forget that each person who passes is more than a number; they were somebody’s father, mother, sister, uncle or husband. ”

To date, 431 Yellowstone County residents have been infected with COVID-19 and nine have died.