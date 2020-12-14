With the first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines on its way to Montana, Governor-elect Greg Gianforte and U.S. Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines released these statements:

From U.S. Senator Steve Daines:

“Today, the first COVID-19 vaccine was delivered to Montana and administered in the U.S. This day would not have been possible without American innovation, Operation Warp Speed, and the dedication from top scientists and the Trump administration,” Daines said. “I'm proud to have secured the initial $10 billion that helped make this modern medical miracle possible, and I will continue working to ensure all Montana communities get access.”

From U.S. Senator Jon Tester:

“Thanks to hard work of Americans across the country, the first COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Montana and is ready for distribution. When the sun rises tomorrow, Montana’s frontline health care workers will start receiving the first doses of the vaccine, marking an extraordinary milestone after many months of hardship and sacrifice. I’ll continue my push to ensure a swift and efficient vaccine distribution process that makes sure every Montanan has access no matter who they are or where they live, so we can to the other side of this crisis and get our economy back on track.”

From Governor-elect Greg Gianforte:

“American ingenuity and innovation have brought the light at the end of the tunnel closer and made it brighter. Had it not been for Operation Warp Speed, Montanans could have been waiting months or more for a vaccine. It will help save lives and support our hardworking front-line health care workers. It will also help us safely get our economy going again, get Montana small businesses open, get Montanans back to work, and get our educators and kids back in the classroom,” Gianforte said. “In Congress, I was proud to support Operation Warp Speed and other bipartisan measures to combat COVID-19 and its economic fallout. As governor, my top priority is to ensure this vaccine is widely available to all Montanans.”