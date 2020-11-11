MILES CITY, Mont. - Custer County health officials announced Tuesday another resident has died due to COVID-19, marking the sixth coronavirus-related death in the county since the pandemic began.

According to the Custer County/Miles City Unified Command, the resident who died was over the age of 65 and passed away on Monday, Nov. 9. No additional information about the death will be released to protect the privacy of the patient and family.

Custer County has reported a total of 435 COVID-19 cases, with 99 of those cases currently active. So far, 330 residents have recovered.