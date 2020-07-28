CUSTER COUNTY, MT - The Custer County / Miles City Unified Command reported the first two deaths within the county due to complications from COVID-19.

The decedents were over the age of 65 and passed away on Sunday, July 26th, 2020 and Monday July 27th, 2020.

To protect the privacy of the patients and their family members, the Custer County/Miles City Unified Command will not release further information about the deaths.

Custer County / Miles City Unified Command expressed their deepest condolences to the families during this difficult time.