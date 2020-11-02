MILES CITY - Custer County health officials are reporting two COVID-19 associated deaths Monday.

According to a Facebook post from Onehealth, a release from the Custer County/Miles City Unified Command says the individuals were both older than 65-years-old, one passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20 and the other on Saturday, Oct. 31.

Custer County/Miles City Unified Command will not release any further information on the deaths.

A total of five people have passed away due to COVID-19 related issues.

"We express our deepest condolences to the families during this difficult time. We ask the community to please practice all public health precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19 that we are experiencing in our community and to protect one another. We must work together to keep our most vulnerable populations safe and healthy," Custer County/Miles City Unified Command writes in the post.