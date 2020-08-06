CROW AGENCY- The Crow Tribe’s Chairman Alvin “A.J.” Not Afraid Jr. issued an executive order modifying an existing stay-at-home order that now locks down the Crow Indian Reservation effective immediately. The order also implements a curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily.

Chairman Not Afraid stated: “The previous extension of the Stay at Home Orders were not followed properly which has lead to an increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases and unfortunately deaths.”

The Crow Tribe’s Indian Reservation will be under a lock down order the next 14 days or until August 21, 2020. There is also a curfew that will be implemented from 8:00pm to 6:00am daily.

The Crow Tribe’s Chairman Not Afraid issued a declaration of emergency issued on March 15, 2020 and the latest issued “Stay Home” order has been extended until August 31, 2020.

