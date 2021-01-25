CROW AGENCY, Mont. - According to Dr. Alden Big Man Jr., Incident Commander for the Crow Tribe’s COVID-19 Response Team, the Crow Tribe Incident Command received a sizable donation of healthcare supplies from AT&T Monday.

The FirstNet team at AT&T worked in conjunction with the National Tribal Emergency Management Council to identify need across the organization’s membership.

AT&T Tribal Affairs Specialist and member of the Navajo Nation Angel Benally said, “We understand the devastating impact COVID-19 has had on tribal communities, and we appreciate the opportunity to work with you (The Crow Incident Command) to distribute critical healthcare supplies to the Crow Nation.”

Nearly $25,000 in donated healthcare supplies, such as gloves, hand sanitizer and face coverings, were delivered to Incident Command. It will be going out to the general public beginning with the “Elder Preservation Initiative,” targeting older Crow members with underlying health conditions.

Chairman Frank Whiteclay said he was thankful for the donation and noted that the tribe is doubling its efforts to fight COVID-19 by getting the supplies to those in need.