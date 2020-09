CROW AGENCY, Mont. - The Crow Tribe is ordering restrictions on nonessential travel and enforcing a curfew within the Crow Reservation effective until Sept. 14 due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Executive Order of Chairman Not Afraid bans all gatherings of any amount of people outside the household or residence, allows essential businesses to operate and open between 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and enforces curfew between 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The following is the entire executive order: