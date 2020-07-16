BILLINGS - The Crow Tribe is extending the stay at home executive order within the Crow Reservation until Aug. 31, 2020 in an effort to slow down the spread of COVID-19.

The extension passed by Crow Executive Chairman Not Afraid orders Crow Reservation residents to remain at home except for essential purposes.

The following is the Crow Tribe's executive order:

"EXECUTIVE ORDER EXTENDING THE TIME UNTIL AUGUST 31, 2020 FOR THE ORDER TO "Stay at your place of residence" for anything other than essential activities EXECUTIVE ORDER FOR all persons WITHIN THE EXTERIOR BOUNDARIES OF THE CROW INDIAN RESERVATION RELATED TO THE COMMUNICABLE DISEASE COVID-19 caused by NOVEL CORONAVIRUS

WHEREAS, the Chairman of the Executive Branch has authority and responsibility pursuant to the "enumerated powers' in Article IV, Section 3(a) of the Constitution and Bylaws of the Crow Tribe of Indian to represent the Crow Tribe of Indians in negotiation with Federal, State and local governments and other agencies, corporations, associations, or individuals in matters of welfare, education, recreation, social services and economic development affecting the Crow Tribe of Indians; and

WHEREAS, as of June 15, 2020 the Crow Tribe declared a state of emergency for the Crow Indian Reservation due to the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus; and

WHEREAS, as of March 15, 2020 the Crow Tribe declared a state of emergency for the Crow Indian Reservation due to the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus; and

WHEREAS, the Surgeon General Jerome Adams said the 30 days to slow the spread guidelines should be viewed as a national stay-at-home order; and

WHEREAS, as of March 28, 2020 the Crow Tribe issued a "Stay Home" Executive Order for residents within the exterior boundaries of the Crow Indian Reservation; and

WHEREAS, on April 4, 2020 the Crow Tribe extended the "Stay Home" Executive Order until April 30, 2020 for residents within the exterior boundaries of the Crow Indian Reservation; and

WHEREAS, the Center for Disease Control has issued guidance and recommended orders to "stay home," be continued until COVID- 19 Pandemic has been safely contained without an exact date; and

WHEREAS, the State of Montana issued an order lifting Montana Governor Steve Bullock's order to "stay home" and lifting temporarily closures for all nonessential businesses and

operations as the State of Montana believes that efforts to curtail the spread of COVID-19 have been successful; and

WHEREAS, the Crow Tribe's Administration has also consulted with public health experts, health care providers, and emergency management professionals, and has determined that it is critical to protect public health and human safety, and despite the State of Montana lifting the "stay home" order for Montana residents, it is essential, to the maximum extent possible, individuals stay at home or at their place of residence for residents and tribal members of the Crow Indian Reservation.

BE IT RESOLVED, the order will be extended and be in effect until July 15, 2020; and the order requires all businesses and operations within the exterior boundaries of the Crow Indian Reservation, except for essential businesses and operations as defined in the directive, to stop all activities within the reservation.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, the order prohibits all public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a household or place of residence.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, essential services and businesses will remain operational and open. Businesses deemed essential are required to comply with social distancing guidelines when possible including maintaining six feet of distance, having sanitizing products available, and designating hours of operation specifically for vulnerable populations.

Under the directive, residents within the Crow Indian Reservation may leave their homes for essential activities, including:

• For health and safety. To engage in activities or perform tasks essential to their health and safety, or to the health and safety of their family or household members (including, but not limited to, pets), such as, by way of example only and without limitation, seeking emergency services, obtaining medical supplies or medication, or visiting a health care professional.

• For necessary supplies and services. To obtain necessary services or supplies for themselves and their family or household members, or to deliver those services or supplies to others, such as, by way of example only and without limitation, groceries and food, household consumer products, supplies they need to work from home, and products necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences.

• For outdoor activity. To engage in outdoor activity, provided the individuals comply with social distancing, as defined below, such as, by way of example and without limitation, walking, hiking, running, or biking. Individuals ofthe local community may go to public parks and open outdoor recreation areas, including lands within the exterior boundaries of the reservation provided they remain open to recreation. Residents are discouraged from outdoor recreation activities that pose enhanced risks of injury or could otherwise stress the ability of local first responders to address the COVID-19 emergency (e.g., backcountry skiing in a manner inconsistent with avalanche recommendations or in closed terrain).

• Local Recreation. All residents of the Crow Indian Reservation are permitted to engage in local recreation within the exterior boundaries under the social distancing guidelines.

• Out of State Travelers. Any persons that have travelled from out of the State of Montana and returned to the Crow Indian Reservation are required to undergo a 14 day self-quarantine in their home residence; not travel beyond their home; not engage in any gatherings in the public; and limit contact consistent with social distance guidelines.

• For certain types of work. To perform work providing essential products and services at Essential Businesses or Operations or to otherwise carry out activities specifically permitted in this Directive, including Minimum Basic Operations.

• To take care of others. To care for a family member, friend, or pet in another household, and to transport family members, friends, or pets as allowed by this Directive.

AMENDMENT:

• Wear Facemasks. All individuals in public within the exterior boundaries of the Crow Indian Reservation are to wear facemasks. People need not wear a mask:

> If so directed, in writing, by a healthcare provider licensed by the State of Montana who provides medical services to that person;

> While working, if so directed by their employer, in writing, because wearing a mask would endanger the individual's health and welfare;

> If person is the age two years or under. These very young children must not wear a face covering because of the risk of suffocation. It is recommended that whenever feasible children should be left in the care of an appropriate person and only one (1) family member should be out in public.

> If so directed, by their licensed Montana health care provider, persons with a medical condition, mental health condition, or disability that prevents wearing a mask. This includes persons with a medical condition for whom wearing a mask could obstruct breathing or who are unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove a face covering without assistance. Except in emergent situations, such persons will need a written exemption from their health care provider, who must be licensed by the State of Montana. NOTE: Persons exempted from wearing a face covering due to a medical condition who are employed in a job involving regular contact with others should wear a non-restrictive alternative, such as a face shield with a drape on the bottom edge, as long as their condition permits it.

> When communicating with a person who is hearing impaired a person may lower their mask while talking, when the ability to see the mouth is essential for communication.

> When wearing a mask would create a risk to the person related to their work, as determined by local, state, or federal regulators or workplace safety guidelines. Employers must provide, in writing, to such persons an explanation of how else the individual may safely mitigate the virus.> When they are obtaining a service involving the nose or face for which temporary removal of the face covering is necessary to perform the service.

> When they are engaged in outdoor work or recreation such as swimming, walking, hiking, bicycling, or running, whether alone or with household members, when they are able to maintain a distance of at minimum six feet from others.

> When outdoors in areas where it is unlikely that they will come within 6 feet of persons who are not members of the same household.

> When incarcerated, people will be directed by their detention officer on how to mitigate the virus if masks cannot be worn in that facility.

• Watch your physical Distancing. All individuals in public within the exterior boundaries of the Crow Indian Reservation are to maintain a distance of at least six feet distance from one another.

• Wash your Hands regularly with warm water and soap or use hand sanitizer regularly.

• Employees at all businesses must have their temperature checked before starting work. If an employee's temperature is above one hundred degrees (100.0 0) Fahrenheit that employee may not work for eight (8) hours, at which time the employee's temperature must be rechecked before returning to work. If the employee's shift is longer than eight (8) hours the employee's temperature must be rechecked eight (8) hours after the first temperature check, and if that employee's temperature is above one hundred degrees (100.00) Fahrenheit that employee may not work for eight (8) hours, at which time the employee's temperature must be rechecked before returning to work. A temperature log must be kept and be available at any time for review by the Tribal health department.

• Annual 2020 Crow Fair Celebration will be cancelled this year due to the high risk exposure level it brings to our communities.

•It is recommended that the State of Montana and Big Horn County return back to phase one 'Stay at home orders.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLOVED, the Crow Tribe through its Executive Branch, and consistent with the foregoing authorities, will authorize the availability and utilization of all tribal government resources and services under this declaration to protect the health, safety and welfare of the Crow Tribal Membership."

Alvin Not Afraid, Jr., Chairman