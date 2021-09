CROW AGENCY, Mont. - Due to a surge of COVID-19 cases in Montana, Chairman Frank Whiteclay announced that face masks must be worn indoors in all public buildings on the reservation.

According to a release, the Apsaalooke Service Corp main office, located at the old casino building, will help address mask and other PPE needs for the community.

COVID-19 vaccinations are also encouraged.

More information will be released as it becomes available.