BILLINGS, Mont. - Staff at Billings Clinic and St. Vincent agree, hospitalized patients with COVID-19 are on the rise, but experts say data on vaccinated patients could change.

“When we look at who is fully vaccinated and has completed a booster, those percentages are still very low,” Dr. Chris Spoja with St. Vincent Healthcare said.

Dr. Spoja is talking about data from Yellowstone County’s Unified Health Command, showing that just under 40% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Billings hospitals are vaccinated.

“Vaccinated, not necessarily boosted,” Dr. Spoja said.

But Dr. Spoja said a lot of those “vaccinated” patients don’t have a booster shot, which he says will lower the number of patients with COVID in the hospital.

“At least at the Yellowstone County level we’d like to start reporting fully vaccinated as vaccinated and boosted, and we’ll see that here shortly.”

It's because of the newest variant.

“Almost all of the new cases now that are being tested are returning back with Omicron.”

Over a Billings Clinic, doctors agree the Omicron variant is driving their recent COVID hospitalizations as well.

“We have creeped up from around 20 to 30 hospitalizations a day to about 40 to 50,” Dr. Michelle Pierson, Physician at Billings Clinic said.

For vaccinated patients who still end up at the hospital, there are usually other factors at play Dr. Pierson said.

“Typically they also have some other underlying health conditions or they tend to be over the age of 65,” Dr. Pierson said.

But Dr. Pierson says there's light at the end of the tunnel.

If no new variants emerge, she thinks the number of patients at the hospital could slow down next month.

“We’re likely to have the Omicron variant continue for the next few weeks, probably through the next month.”