BILLINGS, Mont. - The state health department is expecting over 9,700 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines by December 15, according to Gov. Bullock's office.

"We have about 4,600 employees, so they will all be welcome to take the vaccine. We are focusing on those people who are caring for COVID patients to begin with," said Chief Medical Officer at Billings Clinic Toni Green-Cheatwood.

It's been nearly a nine-month grind for healthcare workers since the pandemic started. And now, Billings hospitals are on the list to get the first round of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines.

"We expect shipment to be the week of the 13, so sometime next week," Green-Cheatwood said.

Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare are the two local sites where the vaccine will land first. St. Vincent gave us a statement Monday which said they hope to vaccinate as many staff and patients as possible, but because of limited supply at first, their priority will also be the frontline workers.

At Billings Clinic, we're told it's not going to be mandatory for their staff.

"Part of that decision is because it will be under an emergency use authorization, you can't really mandate something that is under that FDA clearance," Green-Cheatwood said.

The vaccine requires two doses, with the second dose taking place about three weeks after the first, so it's hard to say when it will be available to patients in hospitals.

"Healthcare workers and individuals in high-risk situations like nursing homes...the next phase really just depends on how quickly it takes to vaccinate that first group across the country," Green-Cheatwood said.

While some people doubt if the vaccine will work, or if there will be side effects, health experts say the lab trials look very promising for the vaccine.

"How it will work remains to be seen, but I think it's a very good step...I trust that we wouldn't be authorizing it if we thought it wouldn't work," Green-Cheatwood said.

Officials with the FDA will meet this Friday to decide if Pfizer's vaccine will get emergency use authorization.

The amount of doses each hospital gets is based off of how many workers they have there.