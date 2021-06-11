BILLINGS - RiverStone Health, Yellowstone County’s public health agency, is partnering with Reading Rocks to make vaccinations against COVID-19 conveniently available to everyone age 12 and older.

Next week, RiverStone Health nursing staff will start offering free COVID-19 vaccinations in select Billings city parks during noontime Reading Rocks sessions, they announced in a release.

Reading Rocks is a longtime summer literacy project of the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools. Reading Rocks locates in city parks and elementary schools that also host Billings Public Schools free summer lunch program.

This summer, parents can choose to get lunch for their children, boost their reading skills and protect them against COVID-19 disease – all in one place.

Free, walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics are scheduled from noon to 1 p.m. at the locations listed below:

Monday, June 14 at Castle Rock Park

Tuesday, June 15 at Pioneer Park

Wednesday, June 16 at Castle Rock Park

Thursday, June 17 at Central Park

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be available to everyone age 12 and older. People under the age of 18 will need a parent or guardian to sign their vaccination consent form, which will be available at the clinics. Forms also can be printed out from this website: covid.riverstonehealth.org.

Everyone receiving a Pfizer vaccination will be scheduled for a second dose three weeks after the first dose.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available to people age 18 and older and requires only one dose.