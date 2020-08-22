BILLINGS, Mont. - Imagine this, you test positive for Coronavirus, spend two weeks in a hospital bed before you're cleared to go home, then months later you're still suffering from the symptoms of COVID-19.

That's the case for one Billings woman and doctors are not quite sure why this is happening.

Rachel Caylor was initially diagnosed in April, but now 135 days later she can barely walk two blocks without exhausting her body. Besides extreme fatigue, Caylor says she’s suffering from heart palpitations, chest pain, foggy memory and hair loss. According to a survey by the CDC 35 percent of symptomatic adults, who did not need to be hospitalized were not fully recovered after three weeks.

"Fatigue is the worst. It's so overwhelming that it puts me into a depression. I still have the heart palpitations and it’s very weird and it’s still scary," says Caylor.

Doctors and researchers are unsure why some patients experience symptoms long term, but Michael Bush, St. Vincent’s Chief Medical Officer says they do know about 40 percent of people will experience symptoms even after 5 weeks.

“We certainly don’t have the full scope and spectrum of what to expect and how long afterwards and how many people afterwards, etc. We are learning all those things and over the next year to two years we’ll know more about it," says Bush.

Afraid of public backlash, Rachel didn’t tell her husband or her doctor that she was still dealing with COVID-19 symptoms. It wasn't until she joined a Facebook support group for survivors that she felt confident enough to speak about how she was feeling.

"I sat and I read every symptom that others were having and I just started to cry. Because it’s like, okay I’m not alone anymore," explains Caylor.

Although finding others who are going through the same thing brings Rachel some relief, her life has never been the same.

“Now I’m left with all these other health issues and there are no answers.”

Rachel encourages anyone dealing with COVID-19 symptoms to reach out to their doctors and never feel ashamed for speaking up.

