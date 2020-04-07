COVID-19 effects on real estate agencies

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Many industries are shutting down or changing their business practices to stay alive during the coronavirus pandemic, including the real estate market.

Billie Parrott, a broker at Meridian Real Estate, says company policies have changed to keep property buyers and sellers safe.

Instead of open houses, she says many agencies are setting up virtual tours.

“I actually have done those for both of my listings where the photographer goes through like you’re walking through the house so you’re just kind of watching from the comfort of your home," she says, “I think the real estate market – we’re just going to have a delayed spring market. I think we’re going to see a lot more action probably late summer/early fall, at least that’s what we hope anyway but that’s kind what we see happening.”

She says when she does show a home in person, she is required to carry hand sanitizer and wipes at all times, only two guests are allowed inside a home at a time, no children are allowed, people are encouraged to not touch anything, and potential buyers are required to put on booties before entering a home.

Parrott says her brokerage agency is also getting stricter on pre-approval before showing a property.

“Somebody that was pre-approved at the beginning of March may not be anymore, so especially right before you’re ready to make an offer, just check with your lender and give them a call and say 'hey am I still good?," she says.

Parrott also says many down payment assistant programs are being temporarily suspended. She recommends double checking with your lender before making any offers.