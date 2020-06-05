BIG HORN COUNTY, MT - Big Horn County has recorded it's first COVID-19 fatality.
News of the death was first reported on Facebook Friday. The news was confirmed through a call to Big Horn County Public Information Officer Rhonda Johnson.
The post identifies the deceased as a man in his 60's.
Big Horn County has seen a spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases following community testing conducted last week.
As of Friday, the Montana Response: COVID-19 map shows there are 27 active COVID-19 cases in Big Horn County.