BILLINGS — RiverStone Health said COVID-19 booster shots are now available to many adults who received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago.

Booster shots should be available from the pharmacies and clinics that are providing first and second doses of the vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends the Pfizer boosters have the same dosage as the first two doses.

The CDC says:

⦁ People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster.

⦁ People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster. Medical conditions that increase an individual’s risk of serious COVID-19 illness include cancer, organ transplant, immune-compromising conditions, type 1 and type 2 diabetes, pregnancy, obesity, heart disease, HIV, kidney disease, sickle cell anemia, cigarette smoking (current and former) and lung disease. For a more detailed list, visit cdc.gov and search for “underlying conditions”.

⦁ People aged 18–49 with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot, based on their individual benefits and risks.

⦁ People aged 18-64 who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot, based on their individual benefits and risks.

“As we start giving booster shots, we will continue to provide COVID-19 vaccines to people who aren’t yet fully vaccinated,” John Felton, Yellowstone County health officer and RiverStone Health president and CEO, said. “Getting everyone age 12 and older vaccinated is crucial to slowing the virus spread in Yellowstone County.”

At this time, the CDC booster recommendation is only for individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine. Recommendations on boosters for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be made as soon as research data becomes available.

Vaccine boosters are not yet recommended for people under the age of 18. Those ages 12-17 are still eligible, however, for the first and second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

People who want booster shots are encouraged to attend RiverStone Health's free, walk-in vaccine clinics listed below:

⦁ Wednesday, Sept. 29, noon-2 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

⦁ Thursday, Sept. 30, 2-6 p.m. RiverStone Health Clinic, Main Street in Worden.

⦁ Oct. 5, noon-2 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

⦁ Oct. 7, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Healthy By Design Gardeners’ Market, South Park.

⦁ Oct. 9, 9 a.m.-noon, HarvestFest, downtown Billings.

⦁ Oct. 12, noon-2 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

⦁ Oct. 14, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th St., in the four-story building.

⦁ Oct. 20, noon-2 p.m. Billings Public Library Community Room.

⦁ Oct. 27, 2 p.m.-4 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

A limited number of vaccination appointments are available from the RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic. You can schedule an appointment by calling 406-247-3382.

More vaccine information is available at covid.riverstonehealth.org.