BILLINGS, Mont. -- Elected officials in Yellowstone County are devising a plan to help small businesses affected by COVID-19, or coronavirus.

On Monday, Yellowstone County Health Officer, John Felton, issued a public health emergency, ordering the closure of all bars, brew pubs, wineries, casinos, and food service operations.

Yellowstone County Commissioners, Billings Mayor Bill Cole, and Disaster and Emergency Services Director KC Williams addressed the public Tuesday morning. KC Williams is asking business owners to document any cancelations or closures due to COVID-19 so they can get the federal relief they need.

"The better we document the impact that this has on us, the higher up we go on the list for potential resources," he says.

The documentation will come in the form of a worksheet that can be found on the Yellowstone County website: https://www.co.yellowstone.mt.gov/. Steve Arveschoug, Executive Director of Big Sky Economic Development is also asking Yellowstone County business owners to outline their individual business needs. He is requesting all local business owners to fill out a one page economic injury worksheet, which can be found on the COVID-19 business resource page of the Big Sky Economic Development website: https://www.bigskyeconomicdevelopment.org/covid-19-business-resource-page/

He also encourages people in Yellowstone County to support their local businesses in any way shape or form.

"There will be a time when all of us in our community will need to show up and support our small business community," he says, "I can't tell you when that appropriate time is for all of us to reengage that way, but they will need us to show up and do business with them so I encourage you to start thinking about how you can engage with our small business community in a way that is safe and supports their business needs."