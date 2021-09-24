BILLINGS - Two Yellowstone County resident deaths due to COVID-19 were reported Friday. This raises the county's pandemic death toll to 326 since April 2020.

According to RiverStone Health, both women died on Thursday in Billings hospitals. One was fully vaccinated and in her 80s with underlying medical conditions. The other was in her 70s, had underlying medical conditions and wasn't fully vaccinated.

If you have not been vaccinated, but would like to be, you can attend RiverStone Health's free, walk-in clinics listed below:

⦁ Wednesday, Sept. 29, noon-2 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

⦁ Thursday, Sept. 30, 2-6 p.m. RiverStone Health Clinic, Main Street in Worden.

⦁ Oct. 5, noon-2 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

⦁ Oct. 7, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Healthy By Design Gardeners’ Market, South Park.

⦁ Oct. 9, 9 a.m.-noon, HarvestFest, downtown Billings.

⦁ Oct. 12, noon-2 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

⦁ Oct. 14, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th St., in the four-story building.

⦁ Oct. 20, noon-2 p.m. Billings Public Library Community Room.

⦁ Oct. 27, 2 p.m.-4 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

If you are over the age of 18, have been fully vaccinated with the Pfizer doses and are in need of a COVID-19 booster shot, you can get one at RiverStone Health's free vaccine clinics.

A limited number of vaccination appointments are available from the RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic. You can schedule an appointment by calling 406-247-3382.

More vaccine information is available at covid.riverstonehealth.org.