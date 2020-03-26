Coronavirus pandemic changes plans for graduating seniors

BILLINGS, Mont. -- It's safe to say almost everyone's life has somehow been touched by the coronavirus pandemic, especially graduating seniors.

William Heward is a graduate student at MSUB. He was also a key player on the MSUB baseball team until their season was cut short. The NCAA did grant another year of eligibility to student-athletes, but William is still planning to graduate this semester, making this his last season of baseball.

"It hasn't fully hit me quite yet, I think once I move home it will probably hit me like a ton of bricks, but as of right now I'm just still trying to process," William says, "I don't think it's fully hit me that I won't be playing baseball anymore."

William is earning his degree in Public Relations and was planning on getting a full-time job this summer, but as companies around the word are being forced to lay off workers, William says he might have to change his plans.

"My goal was always to get a full time job before August, just because I knew that was when they were going to be hiring, so I might be little more nervous when the summer comes rolling around."

MSUB students are still taking all of their classes online until further notice.