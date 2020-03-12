BILLINGS, Mont. -- As COVID-19, or the coronavirus is spreading around the world, almost every major organization is make sacrifices to prevent the spread of disease.

Dave Pauli, a Senior Advisor of Wildlife Policy for the Humane Society, says his next three trips are being canceled until further notice. Pauli says a big part of his job is travelling internationally to perform field work, contraception, and mostly wildlife capture. He just returned from a trip in New York contracepting deer. Pauli was supposed to leave for Puerto Rico for a Caribbean Animal Welfare Conference, but that trip has been canceled.

Pauli says he now has to rethink how he can be productive in his job, but he understands why organizations like his are limiting travel.

"What I do understand is any time you get large groups of people or animals together the risk for disease transmission is greatly increased," Pauli says, "so I respect that groups are doing it early. I respect that the NBA would consider canceling its season, that's a huge decision, so it gives reinforcement that cancelation is not the end of the world."

Pauli says he is planning on using technology to live stream presentations in the mean time.