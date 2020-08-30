Coronavirus cases pass 25 million worldwide

Global Coronavirus cases Sunday surged past 25 million on the day india set a record for daily new cases in any country.

Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University shows steady global growth as the disease's epicenter shifts again.

India is taking center stage from the United States and Latin America.

India's single-day tally of 78-thousand new covid cases infections exceeded the previous high one-day increase reported by the United Sates in mid-July.

The surge took India's total cases past 3.5 million.

India, the second-most populous country, is third behind the United Sates and brazil in total caseload.

Despite the surging case numbers, India's Prime Minister has been pushing for a return to normalcy to lessen the economic pain of the pandemic.

Around the world, there have been more than 840,000 deaths from the virus.