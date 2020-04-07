BILLINGS, Mont. -- The past few weeks have been an uncertain time for many as the number of COVID-19 patients continues to rise. U.S. Congressman Greg Gianforte says he's been monitoring the number of hospitalizations in Montana daily, and as of April 7, 2020 there are 28 people hospitalized for COVID-19.

He says he knows that number could go up, but right now he says the state is a long way from overloading the health care system. We also asked the Congressman if he is happy with the stimulus package. He says the expanded unemployment benefits will be a lifeline for people who have lost their jobs. Gianforte also thanks the private sector for coming up with new COVID-19 testing approaches.

“I’m betting on American ingenuity," he says "I bet there are things we can do to get the cost of health care down to make sure people with pre-existing conditions get treatment and we preserve access to health care in rural parts of the state. I’m particularly encouraged because this crisis has forced us to do more with telemedicine. And I think this is an innovation that’s going to help us deliver better care in rural Montana going forward.”

Congressman Gianforte says there are currently two vaccines in clinical trial and he says he is optimistic that with social distancing, the state will not overload the medical system in Montana.